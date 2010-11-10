Lighter later and longer

It sounds like another diet plan, but actually something much better! The Lighter later campaign is part of the 10:10 initiative to help us all reduce our carbon emissions by 10% this year, and further in future.

They’re calling for us to shift the clocks forward by one hour throughout the entire year, putting us in the same timezone as our near neighbours in the Netherlands and France. This would give us longer lighter evenings, combatting darkness-related depression and making our daily journeys brighter.

Campaigners reckon that by reducing dark hours in the daytime, we could cut at least 447,000 tonnes of CO2 pollution – equivalent to more than 50,000 cars driving all the way around the world – each year.

There’s an economic case for it too. According to one report, London’s economy could be boosted by more than half a billion pounds if the clocks were not turned back, with tourist attractions staying open later and businesses saving time in their dealings in Europe.

Scotland may well want to stay an hour behind, but with their own Parliament, etc, that’s their privilege.

If like me you support the campaign for longer lighter later days, in England at least, then join up here.

  1. Adam said

    10 November, 2010 @ 1:52 pm

    No! Please, no no no. I hate having to get up when it’s still dark. It hurts my tiny mind.

    If you wanna get up an hour early every day go get a job with flex-time and start work at 8am every morning. Personally I have enough difficulty starting at 10am and if they changed the clocks I’d have to campaign vigorously at work to get ’em to let me start at “11am” instead.

    Personally I think we should just stick with GMT the whole year round, so the sun is at it’s highest at noon like it should be.

    Reply

