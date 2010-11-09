Make your mark on Islington’s history

Islington Council are currently asking the public for nominations for historical people, places or events to be commemorated with new Islington People’s Plaques.
Nominations can be submitted until 6 December 2010 online.
9 November, 2010 at 1:13 pm · Filed under Local history ·Tagged Islington
Islington Council are currently asking the public for nominations for historical people, places or events to be commemorated with new Islington People’s Plaques.
Nominations can be submitted until 6 December 2010 online.
Leave a Reply