In the lists…

It’s official – I’ve been shortlisted as a candidate for the Liberal Democrat London-wide list for the London Assembly.

Now party members in London have their say, ranking each of the candidates to determine the final order on the list. Liberal Democrats have always got at least three members elected to the Assembly, but even in an exceptional year would not get all eleven. So the order of names on the list is vital.

In medieval times, the lists were where knights jousted before the crowd: it’s not quite like that in the Liberal Democrats. Although we don’t yet know what the hustings organisers have in store….

The ballot papers are going out on 3rd November, to be returned by 2nd December. Results will be announced at the regional conference on 4th December, an extra incentive to go along (you can register here).

Now where did I put my lance?