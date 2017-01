An email arrives from the Cartoon Museum:

“It’s time for the Young Cartoonist of the Year competition. There is an under-18 and under-30 category so do please enter or tell any other budding cartoonists you know.”

Sadly I am neither young nor a cartoonist, but if you are, then take a look at their website, clicking on the Learning and Events page.

Closing date is 15 November.

Anyway, it all gives me a great excuse to link to this.