Breathe Easy on 17 November

This time next month Islington’s Breathe Easy group will be marking 17 November, World COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Day, with lots of special activities at UCLH in Euston Road.

Drop in anytime between 11am and 4pm for free lung testing for all.

I’ve been supporting my local Breathe Easy group for a while now. It’s a really active self-help group, providing a mix of social events and practical support for people living with respiratory problems and their families. One of many examples of the ‘big society’ in action long before the Conservatives started talking about it….