Useful insights…

12 October, 2010 at 5:25 pm · Filed under Movies, media, music & culture ·Tagged ,

An email arrives from Olly Kendall at Insight Public Affairs:

“As David Cameron and Ed Miliband prepare for their first clash tomorrow at midday, our briefing ‘30 facts for 30 minutes’ is a light-hearted look at that great British institution – Prime Ministers Questions – detailing 30 facts about the weekly political joust that you might not have known.”

My favourite of which is that Tony Blair wore the same pair of shoes to every PMQs, seeing more changes of opponent than footwear.

