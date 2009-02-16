Will local government do training better than quangos?

Yes: according to Islington Council leader James Kempton in a new pamphlet, “Governing a world city“.

The booklet looks at the big issues for London government – crime, the Olympics, housing, child poverty – and James’ piece is on the latest changes proposed to the education and training of 16-19 year olds. Unusually for a Government so in love with quangos as new Labour, this time the change is back to local councils.

James rather optimistically writes that this “shows a real shift in government confidence over [local government’s] ability to deliver.” He points out that getting rid of the quangos “cuts out a layer of needless bureaucracy”, hooray for that, although the language of “light touch commissioning models” and “a regional commissioning plan to guarantee learner choice” suggests that bureaucracy isn’t entirely done for.

Best of all, he sets out some real examples of how this will benefit London teenagers, including giving young people who’ve left school access to courses as well as school students; sensible careers advice; and lots of new apprenticeships, including on projects such as Crossrail.

