Swimming into history

The Games are over, but the buildings remain.
The Bird’s Nest stadium will be the iconic building of the Beijing Olympics, but I thought the glow-in-the-dark water cube looked stunning too.
The London 2012 Aquatic Centre is intended to be an iconic design but has already run into budget problems, adding to the headaches for the Games planners.
Meanwhile, if the amazing performances within the cube have tempted you into the water, Islington can get you into swimming history, even if your style is more paddle than medal. Ironmonger Row Baths in Finsbury have been listed by TimeOut magazine as London’s best pool for ‘swimming in history’.
You can even unwind with an authentic Turkish bath, described by the Evening Standard as “the best value-for-money stress-busting technique in town”. So expect Tessa Jowell along any day now….
Patricia Flaxton/Turner said
In the 50s/ 60sI went swimming many times in Ironmonger Row baths, but my main pool was Popham Road, the Tib, just off Essex Road. Our swimming club called Holloway Ladies was there. Mrs Keith was our swimming teacher and was also the swimming teacher for the local schools.
Our club night was 8pm every Tuesday come rain snow or shine. We also used to train the the pool every night after school. Our swimmers reached great heights and did in fact swim in the All English School Gala in Sheffield where we won.
