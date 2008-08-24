Swimming into history

The Games are over, but the buildings remain.

The Bird’s Nest stadium will be the iconic building of the Beijing Olympics, but I thought the glow-in-the-dark water cube looked stunning too.

The London 2012 Aquatic Centre is intended to be an iconic design but has already run into budget problems, adding to the headaches for the Games planners.

Meanwhile, if the amazing performances within the cube have tempted you into the water, Islington can get you into swimming history, even if your style is more paddle than medal. Ironmonger Row Baths in Finsbury have been listed by TimeOut magazine as London’s best pool for ‘swimming in history’.

You can even unwind with an authentic Turkish bath, described by the Evening Standard as “the best value-for-money stress-busting technique in town”. So expect Tessa Jowell along any day now….