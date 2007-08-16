Hold the line, please…

16 August, 2007 at 12:20 pm · Filed under Consumer ·Tagged ,

Now I’m working from home much of the time, I wanted to upgrade my IT and go wireless, so I’m not tethered to one modem point.

After a bit of shopping around I plumped for BT Broadband, ordered it online – including the home hub – and got a prompt email, followed by a letter, confirming my order and the delivery date (Tuesday 7 August). The kit could be delivered anytime up to 6pm I was told.

On the Tuesday, I went to get my paper & the catfood at crack of dawn, pinned a ‘knock loudly’ note to the door, and from 8am was waiting expectantly. At 5pm I started phoning to check on progress. After a tour of BT departments – from account enquiries to Sales to support – I was told that there was no wireless kit on my order, so none had been delivered. A fresh order was placed with delivery promised for Friday10th.

Friday came and went – no home hub. Another call and an email complaint over the weekend; I got a charming email back and a phone call on Monday promising delivery on Wednesday 15th. The courier duly arrived with the pack from BT. On Wednesday evening I started setting it up – wireless & broadband lights came on but no internet light.

When this was still the case today, I followed the notes in the trouble-shooting guide and rang the helpdesk. They rang me back and talked me through a series of tests – including unscrewing my phone socket from the wall and refitting it; clearly a baffling technical problem. After going away to conduct line tests for 2 hours, they called me back to say that the problem was actually that the Broadband service has not yet been activated for my line…..

It should be working tomorrow.

  2. On hold for BT « Bridget's Blog said

    18 November, 2010 @ 3:09 pm

    […] I went wireless there was the non-arrival of the home hub when promised. And the delay in activating the […]

    Reply

