Hold the line, please…

Now I’m working from home much of the time, I wanted to upgrade my IT and go wireless, so I’m not tethered to one modem point.
After a bit of shopping around I plumped for BT Broadband, ordered it online – including the home hub – and got a prompt email, followed by a letter, confirming my order and the delivery date (Tuesday 7 August). The kit could be delivered anytime up to 6pm I was told.
On the Tuesday, I went to get my paper & the catfood at crack of dawn, pinned a ‘knock loudly’ note to the door, and from 8am was waiting expectantly. At 5pm I started phoning to check on progress. After a tour of BT departments – from account enquiries to Sales to support – I was told that there was no wireless kit on my order, so none had been delivered. A fresh order was placed with delivery promised for Friday10th.
Friday came and went – no home hub. Another call and an email complaint over the weekend; I got a charming email back and a phone call on Monday promising delivery on Wednesday 15th. The courier duly arrived with the pack from BT. On Wednesday evening I started setting it up – wireless & broadband lights came on but no internet light.
When this was still the case today, I followed the notes in the trouble-shooting guide and rang the helpdesk. They rang me back and talked me through a series of tests – including unscrewing my phone socket from the wall and refitting it; clearly a baffling technical problem. After going away to conduct line tests for 2 hours, they called me back to say that the problem was actually that the Broadband service has not yet been activated for my line…..
It should be working tomorrow.
